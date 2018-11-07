Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville Breaks His Silence

Over the past few months, the man formerly known as Neville hasn't had much to say. After months of inactivity in WWE due to being unhappy where he was creatively, the former Cruiserweight Champion left the company in August. Nobody had heard a word from him until he showed up in Dragon Gate on October 2. Now Neville, reusing his PAC name, is back in the ring.

He is also back outside of it.

For the first time since September 2017, PAC used Twitter. While he never used it as often as other stars, his heel persona was brought out in the posts that he did. Without the boundaries of a PG WWE, PAC decided to go a little old-school.

I'M BACK YA s--tS !!! — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) November 7, 2018

The Twitter world was very excited seeing a rare tweet pop on on their news feed. Nobody might have been happier, however, than WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

?? — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 7, 2018

The post was made after PAC's first official match outside of WWE since September 2017.