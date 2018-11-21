Wrestling Inc.

Former WWE Team At WWE Events In LA (Photo), WWE Co-President At NYC Conference, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | November 21, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles.

- WWE announced the following:

WWE®'s George Barrios to Participate in the 46th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Co-President, George A. Barrios, will present at the 46th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York City on Monday, December 3, 2018.

A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios' remarks are expected to begin at approximately 1:45 p.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

WWE Reaction To Enzo Amore Stunt, Enzo Comments, Enzo Flyer Left On Cars In LA (Photo), Fan Injured?

- Former WWE Superstar JTG posted on Instagram from Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, posting a reference to Enzo Amore's ringside stunt during the pay-per-view. PWInsider reports that JTG and his Cryme Tyme partner Shad Gaspard were backstage for SmackDown last night. JTG and Shad worked a Bar Wrestling indie event in the LA area this past Thursday.

