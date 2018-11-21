Former WWE Team At WWE Events In LA (Photo), WWE Co-President At NYC Conference, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles.
- WWE announced the following:
WWE®'s George Barrios to Participate in the 46th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference
STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Co-President, George A. Barrios, will present at the 46th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York City on Monday, December 3, 2018.
A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios' remarks are expected to begin at approximately 1:45 p.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.
- Former WWE Superstar JTG posted on Instagram from Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, posting a reference to Enzo Amore's ringside stunt during the pay-per-view. PWInsider reports that JTG and his Cryme Tyme partner Shad Gaspard were backstage for SmackDown last night. JTG and Shad worked a Bar Wrestling indie event in the LA area this past Thursday.