Wrestling Inc.

WWE Reaction To Enzo Amore Stunt, Enzo Comments, Enzo Flyer Left On Cars In LA (Photo), Fan Injured?

By Marc Middleton | November 19, 2018
WWE Reaction To Enzo Amore Stunt, Enzo Comments, Enzo Flyer Left On Cars In LA (Photo), Fan Injured? Photo Credit: Twitter

As noted, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore was sitting in the second row for last night's Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Attempting to hide with a wig and a hooded sweatshirt, Enzo ended up revealing himself and getting booted by security after word started going around that he was there.

This was not something WWE had planned with Enzo. PWInsider reports that most everyone within the company was down on the stunt by Enzo, and there were said to be some pretty angry wrestlers backstage. Security ended up taking Enzo out through an exit door in the backstage area but he had no interaction with anyone there, and was only backstage for about 10 seconds.

There is talk that a young female fan was injured during the debacle when security quickly swarmed Amore. A stretcher was brought to take her away and it was said that the young woman suffered an arm injury. The fan was holding her arm, clearly in pain, before medical staff tended to her. The woman was reportedly checked out and given an icepack for her arm but she did return to her seat for the rest of the show.

Enzo, who also made headlines this weekend due to being booted from a Delta Airlines flight after he didn't listen when the crew told him to stop vaping, took to Twitter after the Survivor Series stunt and commented on it. You can see his tweet below along with more videos from the incident.

See Also
Enzo Amore References Ex Liv Morgan In New Rap Song?, Liv Possibly Responds, Hear Enzo's New Album

Amore is scheduled for his first live concert at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood tonight around the time RAW is ending. Enzo or supporters of his placed a bunch of flyers on cars parked at the Staples Center to advertise concert. Reader Ben Gordon sent us a photo of one of the flyers that was found on his friend's car.

You can see Enzo's tweet, the flyer left during Survivor Series and more shots from the ringside incident below:











View this post on Instagram

Zero f??cks

A post shared by ?? (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) on


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Survivor Series Results

NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results

Most Popular

Back To Top