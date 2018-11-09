How Much Did WWE Pay Chris Jericho For The "Greatest Royal Rumble" Event In Saudi Arabia?

WWE reportedly paid Chris Jericho $100,000 to work the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia this past April, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Jericho worked the Greatest Royal Rumble match but would have still received $100,000 for the Casket Match with The Undertaker, which Rusev ended up being in instead of Jericho.

Jericho spoke with The Mirror earlier this year and hinted about the big payday for the GRR event.

"It was cool man. It was a long trip for a short period of time - I think I was in the Rumble match for four minutes or something like that," Jericho said. "I know they must have been paid a whole lot of money, just by proxy of what I was paid ha ha. I was like 'oh my gosh, really, you're going to pay me that to do this? How much are you guys making?' I always say I don't do things for money but once in a while opportunities come up where you're crazy if you don't do it. It was a quick trip, I don't remember much about it, because we arrived there, three in the afternoon one day and the next day we're at the stadium at nine in the morning and we get back to the hotel at one in the morning and we're gone at 5am. So you're really quickly in and out. Did I get a chance to do much other than sit in my room and try and get as much sleep as I could and sit in the backstage of a dusty old stadium? No I didn't. Ha ha. That's about all I saw."

Jericho spoke with Inside The Ropes back in October and talked more about the pay he made from GRR.

"I literally was laughing," Jericho said. "A - watching some of the guys f--k up their spots, and B - once again, how much money are they getting paid that they paid me to be in this thing to basically do nothing? Whatever."

Jericho did not return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel earlier this month but he told Inside The Ropes that WWE would have had to pay him triple what he made for GRR.

"Now what I know how much money they made from it, they're going to have to pay me triple what they paid," Jericho said, an apparent reference to reports on GRR bringing in somewhere in the neighborhood of $40 – $50 million for the company.