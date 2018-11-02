How Was Impact Wrestling Viewership After Last Week's All-Time Low?

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Pentagon Jr. defeating Homicide in the main event, drew 105,000 viewers. This is up 7% from last week's 98,000 viewers, which was the lowest viewership in the history of the show. This would be the second lowest viewership in the history of the show.

This is the second viewership for Impact in the 10pm timeslot on Pop. It was the second highest rated show on Pop for the night, behind a Young And The Restless replay at 7pm ET, which averaged 310,000 viewers.

This week's Impact episode ranked #147 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show ranked #140.

Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.233 million viewers, ranking #15 on the Cable Top 150. Jersey Shore topped the night in the 18-49 demographic but drew just 1.256 million viewers. The Thursday Night Football NFL Network coverage of the game between the Raiders and the 49ers drew 2.152 million viewers and ranked #2 in the 18-49 demographic. The NBA game between the Bucks and the Celtics ranked #4 in the demographic with 1.277 million viewers while the NBA game between the Pelicans and the Trailblazers ranked #5 in the 18-49 demographic with 1.078 million viewers. The NFL Network post-show ranked #3 in the demographic with 1.864 million viewers. The big draws on broadcast TV last night were Big Bang Theory with 12.655 million viewers and Young Sheldon with 11.069 million viewers, both on CBS in the 8pm hour. The NFL game on Fox at 8:30pm drew 12.052 million viewers, also on network TV. The actual Raiders vs. 49ers NFL game on the Fox broadcast network drew 11.059 million viewers while the pre-show coverages drew a combined 10.384 million viewers.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis episode)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers

February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers

February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers

March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers

March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads episode)

March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers

March 22nd Episode: 362,000 viewers

March 29th Episode: 399,000 viewers

April 5th Episode: 294,000 viewers

April 12th Episode: 381,000 viewers

April 19th Episode: 373,000 viewers

April 26th Episode: 308,000 viewers (post-Redemption episode)

May 3rd Episode: 299,000 viewers

May 10th Episode: 295,000 viewers

May 17th Episode: 326,000 viewers

May 24th Episode: 263,000 viewers

May 31st Episode: 283,000 viewers (Under Pressure episode)

June 7th Episode: 296,000 viewers

June 14th Episode: 276,000 viewers

June 21st Episode: 262,000 viewers

June 28th Episode: 254,000 viewers

July 5th Episode: 304,000 viewers

July 12th Episode: 284,000 viewers

July 19th Episode: 275,000 viewers

July 26th Episode: 299,000 viewers (post-Slammiversary episode)

August 2nd Episode: 248,000 viewers

August 9th Episode: 168,000 viewers

August 16th Episode: 210,000 viewers

August 23rd Episode: 212,000 viewers

August 30th Episode: 225,000 viewers (ReDefined episode)

September 6th Episode: 236,000 viewers

September 13th Episode: 258,000 viewers

September 20th Episode: 229,000 viewers

September 27th Episode: 222,000 viewers

October 4th Episode: 190,000 viewers

October 11th Episode: 183,000 viewers

October 18th Episode: 189,000 viewers (post-Bound For Glory episode)

October 25th Episode: 98,000 viewers (timeslot change to 10pm)

November 1st Episode: 105,000 viewers

November 8th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily