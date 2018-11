Lucha Underground Finale Garners Lowest Audience Of The Season, Season 4 Totals And Comparison

The season 4 finale of Lucha Underground drew 60,000 viewership on the El Rey network last night. This is down from last week's 62,000 viewers for the Halloween edition. It is down 58% from the season premiere in June, which averaged 143,000 viewers.

Season 4 of Lucha Underground averaged 96,227 viewers per episode with 22 episodes in the season. We have data for 37 out of 40 episodes from season 3 and that season averaged 104,459 viewers for 37 of those 40. Season 2 averaged 117,148 viewers per episode with 26 episodes in the season.

To compare, this week's episode of WWE's Total Divas drew 387,000 viewers on the same night for the E! network. The 8 Total Divas episodes for this current fourth season have went like this: 387000, 385000, 390000, 340000, 380000, 367000, 390000, 454000.

There's no word yet on a fifth season of Lucha Underground but producers still had not received the green light as of this week.

Below is the season 4 breakdown for the show:

Episode 1: 143,000 viewers

Episode 2: 96,000 viewers

Episode 3: 99,000 viewers

Episode 4: 85,000 viewers

Episode 5: 156,000 viewers

Episode 6: 135,000 viewers

Episode 7: 125,000 viewers

Episode 8: 114,000 viewers

Episode 9: 115,000 viewers

Episode 10: 97,000 viewers

Episode 11: 94,000 viewers

Episode 12: 83,000 viewers

Episode 13: 100,000 viewers

Episode 14: 79,000 viewers

Episode 15: 97,000 viewers

Episode 16: 89,000 viewers

Episode 17: 51,000 viewers

Episode 18: 84,000 viewers

Episode 19: 73,000 viewers

Episode 20: 80,000 viewers

Episode 21: 62,000 viewers

Episode 22: 60,000 viewers

Season 4 Total: 2.117 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 96,227 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily