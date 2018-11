How Was Viewership For The WWE Total Divas Season Eight Finale?, Average And Total For This Season

Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Divas drew 412,000 viewers on the E! network. This is the same exact number that last week's episode drew.

This was the season 8 finale of the show. The 9th season has been confirmed but there's no word yet on when it will premiere.

This week's show ranked #45 on the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's show ranked #39.

Rachel Maddow topped the night in viewership on cable with 2.971 million viewers, coming in at #15 in the 18-49 demographic. College Basketball on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with 1.564 million viewers.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the eighth season:

Episode 1: 454,000 viewers

Episode 2: 390,000 viewers

Episode 3: 367,000 viewers

Episode 4: 380,000 viewers

Episode 5: 340,000 viewers

Episode 6: 390,000 viewers

Episode 7: 385,000 viewers

Episode 8: 387,000 viewers

Episode 9: 412,000 viewers

Episode 10: 412,000 viewers (season 8 finale)

Season 8 Total: 3.917 million viewers over 10 episodes

Season 8 Average: 391,700 viewers per episode

Season 7 Total: 6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes

Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode

Season 6 Total: 9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes

Season 6 Average: 613,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily