WWE Announces Return Of Total Bellas With Daniel Bryan And The Bella Twins, No Mention Of John Cena

WWE has announced that Total Bellas will return to the E! network on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 9pm ET.

It's worth noting that they are promoting the season around Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins but there's no mention of John Cena.

Above is a preview for the fourth season and below is the full announcement: