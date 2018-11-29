Wrestling Inc.

Hulk Hogan Represents WWE At Event (Photos), "Coming Soon" Promo For WWE NXT Star, NXT Dark Match

By Marc Middleton | November 29, 2018

- Above is a new WWE NXT vignette for Dominik Dijakovic. The former ROH star and college athlete signed with WWE in early 2017. His official NXT TV debut should air on December 19 or December 26. The match against enhancement talent Aaron Mackey (indie wrestler AC Mack) was taped at last night's NXT TV tapings.

- The dark match before Wednesday's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw former English rugby player Luke Menzies defeat Mansoor Al-Shehail.

See Also
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Velveteen Dream's "Hollywood" Tribute At WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II"

- WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart represented WWE at the March of Dimes 35th Annual Sports Luncheon in New York City on Tuesday. The event, held on Giving Tuesday, raised $1.3 million for the fight against birth defects, infant mortality and premature birth. WWE had several executives in attendance as well: Co-President Michelle Wilson, Co-President George Barrios, EVP of TV Production Kevin Dunn, EVP of Global Sales & Partnerships John Brody, SVP of Sales Dave Pattillo, VP of Global Sales & Marketing Strategy John Stamatis.

Below are a few photos from the event along with comments from The Hulkster:





Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Most Popular

Back To Top