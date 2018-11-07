Hulk Hogan Responds To Rusev's Challenge, Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, The Bar Trains (Video)

- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar train with PT guru Jeff Cavaliere of Athlean-X in this new video from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Heavy Machinery vs. The Forgotten Sons

* Dakota Kai vs. Taynara Conti

* Lacey Evans vs. enhancement talent Karissa Rivera

* NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly vs. Hanson to earn the advantage at War Games

* Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream

NXT spoilers for this week are at this link.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter yesterday and responded to the WrestleMania 35 challenge from Rusev. As noted, Rusev made the challenge in response to The Hulkster's comments on the WWE roster following his return at Crown Jewel. You can see their tweets below:

Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swole, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers legs. I don't want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 5, 2018

I think you should start with me!!! WM35 falls on #RusevDay https://t.co/8rgET5Umin — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 5, 2018