Identity Of Fan On Last Night's RAW, Jeff Hardy Anniversary Storyline For SmackDown, More For SD

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Minneapolis in this new video.

- The Hardy Boys recently celebrated 20 years since their first official run with WWE back in 1998. WWE will use that on tonight's SmackDown as Jeff Hardy celebrates the milestone. They announced the following for Hardy celebrating his 20th anniversary on tonight's blue brand show:

Jeff Hardy celebrates his 20th anniversary in WWE Twenty years ago, Jeff Hardy joined WWE alongside his brother Matt and revolutionized the industry with his daredevil style. Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, The Charismatic Enigma celebrates two decades of awe-inspiring moments, championship victories and countless ups and downs with the WWE Universe. What does the former WWE Champion have planned for this special occasion? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- The woman who played the fan in the crowd during last night's WWE RAW segment with Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Charly Caruso was Minnesota indie wrestler Kara Noia. Kara is a graduate of the wrestling school ran by former WWE & TNA star Ken Anderson. She tweeted the following on the appearance:

Oh lookie there https://t.co/lLC7Bb3WBk — Kara Noia (@Kara_Noia) November 27, 2018