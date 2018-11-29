Jake Roberts On Why Roddy Piper Once Pulled A Gun On Him, How Randy Savage Agreed To Cobra Bite

As previously noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts was a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Among many other things, Roberts shared a story of fellow WWE Hall Of Famer 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper pulling a gun on him. Also, Roberts about the legendary angle with his fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Randy 'Macho Man' Savage and the iconic cobra bite.

On the subject of snakes, Roberts indicated that Piper was scared of snakes and even pulled a gun on Roberts for sneaking up behind him with a snake.

"Piper's terrified of snakes!" Roberts remembered, "Piper pulled a gun on me one time over a snake, man. Yeah, yeah, I snuck up behind him with the snake and he f--king heard me. He goes, 'Jake,' I go, 'yeah.' He goes, 'I know what you're f--king doing!' He dove and grabbed his pistol and he goes, 'motherf--ker, I'll kill you!' I go, 'okay, Roddy, I get it! I get it!' The guy was shaking, man."

According to Roberts, watching the video of the cobra biting Savage is sexually arousing.

"When I'm having a little problem in the woodski department, which happens at 63 [years of age], I put the video on, and instantly, I'm kicking her ass!" Roberts continued, "oh, brother. Damn straight. Holy s--t!"

Interestingly, Roberts divulged that Savage demanded that Roberts be bitten by the cobra before the segment on TV with Savage being bitten to make sure the snake was not venomous.

"'Macho' walks in and he's like, 'alright, brother. We're going to do it tonight, I guess, huh? That's the story going f--king around! We're going to get down and do it.' I was like, 'yeah, dude, it sounds great.' He's like, 'we need to take care of a little business first, though.' 'What?' 'About the snake…' 'Yeah?' 'Has he been fixed or not?' 'Fixed? You mean poisonous?' He goes, 'yeah, that might be the f--king problem.' I'm like, 'yeah, Randy, of course, he [has] been fixed.' He goes, 'maybe he has and maybe he hasn't! Stranger things have happened in the WWE. Somebody wants the 'Macho Man''s Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship title, you put a f--king poisonous snake on him, and the rest is history! Macho's dead and 'Snake''s the champ!' I'm like, 'dude, are you f--king -' 'Jake, I'm just telling you this. He has to bite you now.' I'm like, 'what?' He goes, 'if not, we've got to go at it right now, me and you,' and he's up in my face with his fists. I'm like, 'what the f--k, man? What the f--k is wrong with you?' 'Don't play [any] f--king games, Jake! Get the f--king snake out!' So I got the snake out. I'm like, 'you f--king psychotic motherf--ker. Any special place you want him to bite me, like my dick?' And he's like, 'anywhere is good. How about the leg.' I said, 'fine.' So I got the cobra out, I pulled my pant leg up, shimmied him a little bit, put my leg up there, and he f--king bit me.' [After] three or four seconds, he lets go. Macho's like, 'now don't f--king move! Don't take no elixirs. Don't take no antidotes. Don't take no pills.'" Roberts added, "'just f--king sit there. I want to see the poison go through your body! Are you f--king kidding me, man? And finally after about 10 minutes, he's like, 'well, I guess you're going to be okay.' I was like, 'I'm sorry I didn't make you happy. I could've died. If I'd had known you wanted me to die, I would've died.'"

Watch the podcast in the video above or use the following link. If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit Joe Rogan Experience with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Joe Rogan Experience