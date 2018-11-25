Jake Roberts Tells David Arquette To "Get A Day Job" Following Bloody Indie Match

David Arquette's return to wrestling 18 years after winning the WCW World Title has been picking up the attention of the mainstream media as of late. Arquette wanted to gain the respect of fans and those in the wrestling industry, so he trained and started competing on the indie circuit during the summer.

Joe Rogan of UFC and Fear Factor fame is one of the people just becoming aware of Arquette's exploits in the ring. In fact, he learned about Arquette's latest match while reading Wrestling Inc as detailed on his podcast. Rogan talked more about Arquette wrestling along with guest Jake "the Snake" Roberts on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"What is this? WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette? What? What!?" Rogan said in disbelief while reading an article on Wrestling Inc.

"No! Heavyweight champion? How much does he weigh?"

"140 pounds… He's got diva size now," replied Roberts.

"It just goes to show you what happens though. It's a lust that you get for it – wrestling, man. I hated wrestling growing up. Hated it because my dad did it and he was never home and I blamed wrestling for him never being home."

Rogan and Roberts then watch a clip of Arquette's latest match in which the actor took on Nick Gage in a deathmatch. The match turned into a shoot towards the end and Arquette suffered a deep cut to the neck which required him to have an emergency operation.

"You could tell he's pissed because it didn't go the way he wanted it to," says Roberts when watching Arquette leave the ring.

"You think he's pissed? Do you think they planned that?" responded Rogan.

"Somebody f---ed him somewhere in there and he got f---ed. 'Cause you see him going for the guy," says Roberts as he demonstrates a wrestling hold, "and the guy just took him over and got back on him? He wasn't expecting that. He thought he was going up.

"Then you see him get up and just storm out the f---ing ring. Why didn't you stay and kick his f---ing a**? He just gets up and [says], 'F--- it. I'm going home.'"

"Little does David Arquette know that Jake the Snake Roberts is doing commentary on his match," says Rogan.

"David, get a day job," responded Roberts.

