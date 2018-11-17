James Ellsworth Replaced At Robbie E's Live Show This Sunday, Becky Lynch On The Miz, Tyler Breeze

- The video above is about Tyler Breeze playing the card game Magic: The Gathering. The WWE star was a guest on the YouTube show, The Magic Hour with hosts and Penny Arcade creators, Mike Krahulik and Jerry Holkins. In this episode, they joined Breeze at The Commons Kitchen and Bar in Woodinville, Washington to play the game.

- Becky Lynch did an interview with FanSided to discuss what it was like working with both The Miz and Shawn Michaels on their new movie, The Marine 6: Close Quarters.

"Both of them are absolutely wonderful," Lynch said. "The way Miz navigates himself and upholds himself, he's very much a leader. He was the star of the movie and he very much helps us with that, creating such a great atmosphere, and everybody loves coming to work every day. And then Shawn was just so generous and was just so unbelievably great in this role (Luke Trapper), just absolutely incredible. So it was just an absolute joy, an absolute dream. I loved every second of it. Shawn was very generous with his advice, both in acting and in wrestling, so it was phenomenal to be able to work with both of them."

- As noted, former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth is denying allegations made by a 16-year-old pro wrestling fan on social media. The individual, who uses the @Kliqkid Twitter handle and calls herself an aspiring pro wrestler in her Twitter bio, sent word to the wrestling media yesterday about how Ellsworth had allegedly sent her nude photos of himself, despite knowing her age. Ellsworth was scheduled to appear at former Impact Star Robbie E's Why It Ended live show this Sunday, but has now been replaced by Gillberg. The announcement was made late last night after the allegations came to light.