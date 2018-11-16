Wrestling Inc.

James Ellsworth Responds To Claims He Sent Nude Photos To A Teenage Wrestling Fan

By Marc Middleton | November 16, 2018

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth is denying allegations made by a 16 year old pro wrestling fan on social media today.

The fan, who uses the @Kliqkid Twitter handle and calls herself an aspiring pro wrestler in her Twitter bio, sent word to the wrestling media earlier today about how Ellsworth had allegedly sent her nude photos of himself, knowing her age. The girl included edited screenshots of messages from Ellsworth and a screenshot of a message she received from someone claiming to be in the wrestling business, who also had negative things to say about Ellsworth. The 16 year old fan also accused ECW Original Sabu of hitting on her in her Direct Messages.

Ellsworth issued the following statement to WrestlingNews.co when asked about the accusations: "I category deny all allegations, please direct all further communication to my attorney 410-841-4600."

You can see the tweets and a new video statement from the girl below:







