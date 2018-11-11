Jeff Hardy Impersonates Shinsuke Nakamura, Ric Flair Goes To CFL Game, Sheamus On Irish WWE Stars

- The 19-second video above showed Jeff Hardy impersonating Shinsuke Nakamura during their match at WWE Live in Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena. The crowd did end up applauding and laughing at Hardy for his efforts.

- Ahead of the Tiger-Cats Eastern Semi-Final match-up against the BC Lions, Ric Flair was at the Tim Hortons Stadium firing up the crowd. During the pre-show, the WWE legend sat next to James Duthie to give him pointers on his signature "WOOOO!" Flair also was there to sing Canada's national anthem "O Canada" and before that address the Tiger-Cats fans with the "Oskee Wee Wee" chant. It's also interesting to note that Flair was reunited with one of his old tag-team partners, Angelo Mosco, who was a former Tiger-Cats defensive tackle, too. Flair and Mosca were tag-team partners in the late 70's and early 80's in the NWA. Below you can see two videos of Flair at the event:

- Sheamus briefly spoke to The Irish Mirror about what's happening with Irish wrestling now and wanting to visit home. Below is a quote from Sheamus about Irish wrestlers in the WWE:

"I think all of that is very good for young wrestlers back home," Sheamus said. "Even if you look at WWE we have five Irish people involved if you count Jordan Devlin on NXT UK and Fit Finlay producing as well as myself, Becky Lynch and Finn Balor."