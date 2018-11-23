Jim Cornette Opens New YouTube Channel, CZW Cage Of Death 2018 Card, ROH World Champion Contenders

- The video above is a promo for the brand new official Jim Cornette YouTube channel. Cornette has a long wrestling history that includes working as a booker, manager, commentator with top promotions like WWE, TNA, WCW, and ROH. Last month, Cornette did color commentary for NWA 70 in Nashville, Tennessee.

- ROH posted a new 5 Count which was about the top contenders for the ROH World Title. The current champion is Jay Lethal, who beat Dalton Castle on June 30, 2018 for his second run as champion. The top five wrestlers who are top contenders for the title include: Matt Taven, Dalton Castle, Marty Scrull, Flip Gordon, and Cody (who Lethal will face at Final Battle on December 14).

See Also Jim Cornette Talks About One Storyline Vince McMahon Wishes He Had

- Combat Zone Wrestling will be presenting their biggest event of the year, Cage of Death 2018, on December 9 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The promotion is currently looking for ways to stream the event live. Below is the full card:

* FMW Death Match legend Atsushi Onita will be making his in-ring debut.

* CZW Champion MJF vs. Rickey Shane Page (FMW Death Match)

* CZW Tag Team Champions BLK Out vs. The Rep (Tables Match)

* CZW Wired Champion Jordan Oliver vs. KC Navarro

* The Office (Mister Claxton, Brandon Kirk, Kasey Catal, Kit Osbourne) vs. Jimmy Lloyd, Mitch Vallen, Dan O'Hare, and Maria Manic (Hardcore Match)

* Joey Gacy vs. Alex Reynolds

* John Silver vs. Shane Strickland

* Mance Warner vs. David Starr

* Leyla Hirsh's Open Challenge