Jim Ross Confirms AXS TV Role With NJPW Is Done At The End Of The Year

In January of 2016, it announced Jim Ross would be featured on NJPW's weekly program on AXS TV, typically working alongside Josh Barnett. In addition to doing voiceover work, Ross also commentated for the live US shows NJPW held including the most recent Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Long Beach, California.

Ross is still signed with WWE through March, and WWE is apparently holding him back from re-signing with AXS TV until he's officially a free agent in April.

While still working for AXS TV, WWE also signed the Hall of Famer in 2017 to work events like the WWE Mae Young Classic and calling a handful of matches at WrestleMania.

See Also NJPW CEO Harold Meij Talks If NJPW Is Being Westernized

On Twitter, Ross confirmed yesterday he would be heading out to record his final sessions with AXS TV and that would be it until his contract is finished up at the end of the year. This also means Ross won't be calling Wrestle Kingdom 13 (January 4).

AXS TV is expected to announce it's TV wrestling plans for 2019 sometime later this week.