Update On Jim Ross' Status For Wrestle Kingdom 13, Contractual Status With WWE

With Wrestle Kingdom 13 coming up in two months' time, there have been talks about Jim Ross's status for the show, and if he will be calling the matches for AXS TV. Ross is currently under contract with AXS TV, but also signed a new deal with WWE last year.

On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shed some light on Jim's contractual status with WWE and AXS TV. Dave revealed that Ross's contract with AXS TV expires on December 31st this year, and that he won't be calling the pay-per-view for the network in January.

Meltzer also revealed that WWE told Ross he couldn't announce for the QUINTENT event earlier this year in Las Vegas. Dave noted that Jim's contract with WWE will run out on March 31st next year, and unless he signs an extension, Ross will be free to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling from April 1st, 2019.