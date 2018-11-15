Jim Ross On What Should Be The Top Women's Matches At WrestleMania 35

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts current WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch's PWI 'Women's 100' list. Also, Ross fantasy booked the the Women's Championship matches for WrestleMania.

According to Ross, Lynch should be ranked higher than 11 on PWI's 'Women's 100' ranking, even if the list was put together prior to 'Straight Fire''s recent championship win. Rousey was ranked number one, despite Rusev's insistence that Lana is the best, Lana number one.

"Ronda Rousey number one and Becky Lynch number 11. What the hell was that?" Ross added, "I guess it must've been voted on before her title win, but still."

The podcast was recorded before Lynch was forced to pull out of her match against RAW women's champion Ronda Rousey this Sunday at Survivor Series. Rousey will now face Charlotte Flair at the event. Ross had suggested that the original bout end with 'The Lasskicker' passing out to Rousey's armbar instead of submitting.

"I figure Ronda's going to go over and I don't have a problem with that," Ross said. "You're not going to have one loss, depending on how the process evolves, it ain't going to hurt Becky Lynch. Sorry to ruin your image - it's not. She's that over and she has a lot of momentum. It's a bump in the road, depending again on how it's executed, it's not going to kill her. I like Rousey going for the armbar and Becky refusing to give up and passing out, and the referee stops it. She doesn't need to be totally unconscious, but she needs to be where she can't defend herself or make a decision about whether she can continue or not. If it's executed [well] and explained, it's a hell of a finish. It makes [Lynch] tougher than a $2 steak and it gets Rousey's armbar even more over. And you get your big investment, your big ticket player, get her hand raised. That's just my take on it, but what do I know?"

Ross continued, "Ronda gets her finish over. Becky doesn't tap. Becky passes out or the referee's discretion says, 'she cannot continue, she is inaudible and I'm stopping the match.' So Rousey wins by referee stoppage. It's common practice in MMA. It's common practice in boxing. It happens in real life. Why couldn't it happen at Survivor Series? Just an idea."

See Also Jim Ross Addresses Rumors That He's Going To Start A Pro Wrestling Promotion

Additionally, during the podcast, Ross shared his ideas for the Women's Championship matches at WrestleMania. JR would like to see Charlotte Flair take on Rousey and Asuka versus Lynch.

"I would think it would be Rousey and maybe Charlotte at WrestleMania." Ross explained, "I would book Asuka and get her back hot on a roll. Plus, she's physical with those kicks and I love the physicality. And that's who Becky should work with at WrestleMania. Becky/Asuka. Charlotte/Ronda. Now, there are a lot of right ways to do wrestling booking. There [are] a lot of good flavors of ice cream and I just gave you one example booking for those two women. That's all. It's my opinion.

?Listen to the show here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Jim Ross Report