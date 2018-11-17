Jim Ross Suffers Brutal Facial Injuries (Photo), NJPW Looks At World Tag League, ROH Pro Shop Sale

- Above, is an explanation video about what NJPW's World Tag League is all about. The second WTL event will be tomorrow in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall. One of the matches that will be happening is Jeff Cobb and Michael Elgin vs. SANADA and EVIL. Typically, the winners of the tournament will receive a shot at the current IWGP Tag Team Champions (Guerrillas of Destiny) at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

- Get your wallets out because ROH just shared their most recent pro shop sale. The sale includes 25% off apparel and 35% off DVDs. ROH is calling this their "week before sale." The sale also includes free US shipping on orders over $100. You can read their announcement tweet below:

It's officially The Week Before!



Start Early & Save Big at https://t.co/VgqPj8BfXC right now!#ROHProShop is stocked with tons of new tees and exclusive DVDs that will soon be out-of-print! Don't wait! pic.twitter.com/kxHR0QFfXr — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 16, 2018

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared a photo this morning of him taking a "bad bump" last night. Falling on the concrete isn't going to stop him from going to the Oklahoma Sooners game tonight, though. You can see the brutal photo below: