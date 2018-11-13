John Cena Featured In Strange Vodka Commercial, Charlotte - Survivor Series, Tonight's WWE SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from St. Louis in this new video.

- Regarding speculation on Charlotte Flair's status for WWE Survivor Series, WWE posted the following teaser for Flair possibly taking the Team Captain spot for the women's team. As noted, Flair was with the rest of the SmackDown women's division for last night's RAW invasion and it's believed she will lead the team of Asuka, Naomi, Sonya Deville and Carmella.

Will Charlotte Flair captain the women's team this Sunday? SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige revealed her team for the Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match last week, choosing Asuka, Naomi, Carmella and Sonya Deville as part of the team that will square off against Alexa Bliss' Raw crew on Sunday. Missing from the lineup was Charlotte Flair, who Paige wants on the team as the captain. However, The Queen rebuffed Paige's offer several weeks ago and was nowhere to be found when announced last Tuesday. Will Charlotte take her place on Team Blue this week?

- John Cena is featured in a wacky new commercial for SKYY Vodka. You can see the commercial in Cena's tweet below: