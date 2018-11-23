Wrestling Inc.

John Cena's Opponent For SmackDown Live Events, NFL Team Sending Gifts To Roman Reigns, WWE Shop

By Marc Middleton | November 23, 2018

- John Cena vs. The Miz has been announced for the December 27 WWE live event on Long Island, the, December 28 live event in Baltimore and the December 30 live event in Tampa.

- The NFL's Tennessee Titans are sending custom jerseys to Roman Reigns. They made the following tweet to Reigns today as he battles leukemia for the second time:


