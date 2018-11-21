John Cena Teaming With Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch On Charlotte Flair, Backstage War Games Footage

- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstars before & after their War Games match following Saturday's "Takeover: War Games II" event in Los Angeles. The video features The Undisputed Era, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, The War Raiders and NXT North American Champion Ricochet.

- As noted, WWE announced today that John Cena will be making his return at several RAW and SmackDown live events in December and January. He's also booked for the January 7 RAW in Orlando.

Cena is being advertised to team with Rey Mysterio against Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at the December 29 live event in Pittsburgh. As noted, Cena will team with Finn Balor to face Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at the December 26 live event from Madison Square Garden.

See Also Big Update On John Cena's WWE Schedule

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch mentioned Charlotte Flair in a few tweets on Tuesday, taking light shots at her former best friend turned rival. You can see the exchanges below. Last night's SmackDown episode saw Flair work double duty against The IIconics after being fined $100,000 in the storylines for putting her hands on referees during the beatdown on RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

It was probably Charlotte. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 20, 2018