John Cena To Team With Finn Balor, Becky Lynch Taunts Ronda Rousey Over Fan Chants, Braun Strowman

- Above and below are new WWE Now videos with Cathy Kelley and Ryan Pappolla looking at how Braun Strowman has been pulled from Mixed Match Challenge due to the elbow surgery he will be undergoing soon. As noted, Ember Moon's new tag team partner will be revealed next Tuesday. This may be the first WWE Now video for Pappolla, who is also a WWE website writer.

- John Cena has been announced to team with Finn Balor at the December 26 WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. They will face Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Below is the updated card for WWE's return to MSG:

* Steel Cage Match: Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

* Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

* John Cena and Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

* Braun Strowman vs. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* WWE NXT Mega Tag Team Match: Johnny Gargano, The Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly)

* Appearances by Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Natalya and others

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to taunt RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey over the "Becky!" chants she received during her promo on Monday's RAW. Lynch wrote the following: