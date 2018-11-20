John Cena TV Appearance Announced, More From WWE - Gallery1988 Exhibit (Video, Photos), RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-Survivor Series WWE RAW from Los Angeles.
- John Cena has been announced to appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, December 7. The show airs at 10:35pm on BBC One. Cena will be there to promote the Bumblebee movie. Jackie Chan and Jamie Oliver are also appearing on that episode.
- As noted, WWE partnered with Gallery1988 for a special WWE art exhibit during Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles. Below is video from Stephanie McMahon's tour of the exhibit along with a few pieces:
