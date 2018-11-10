Johnny Gargano Trolls Fans, Stephanie McMahon On Girl Up Initiative, Asuka Vs. Mickie James

- Above is the full match of Askua vs. Mickie James. The match took place in 2016 during NXT TakeOver: Toronto. This was when Mickie James returned to WWE too and it was for the NXT Women's Championship. Askua did end up winning the match because she made Mickie James tap out to the Asuka Lock.

- As noted, Girl Up and WWE joined together to start "Sports for a Purpose." Stephanie McMahon explained and shared a video on her Twitter about "Sports for a Purpose." The plan is to help close the gender equality gap in sports and encourage teen girls around the world to use sports as a vehicle for building both life and leadership skills. Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010. You can learn more about Girl Up by clicking here.

.@GirlUp and @WWE have teamed up to start "Sports for a Purpose" forums designed to help close the gender equality gap in Sports and encourage teen girls around the world to use Sports as a vehicle for building life and leadership skills. https://t.co/6xwXKtwPAb — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 10, 2018

- Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to troll fans about his involvement with the attack on Aleister Black. Gargano wants fans to believe that he didn't do anything wrong. The Mystery Parking Lot Attack took place back in August and at the end of October, it was finally revealed on NXT that Johnny Gargano did it. His reasoning was because Aleister Black got in the way of his mission to take down NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. The two will be going against each other in a Grudge Match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 17. You can read Gargano's Tweets below where he clearly doesn't think he did anything wrong:

Say it loud and say it proud.#JohnnyGarganoDidNothingWrong pic.twitter.com/9I2ieghbyX — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 9, 2018