Stephanie McMahon On WWE Growth: "There’s No Reason We Can’t Be As Big As Or Bigger Than Disney"

Earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon joined Elizabeth Schulze at Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal to talk about WWE's ability to build a global brand. During the conversation, McMahon was asked a number of questions about WWE expanding into the global market, the WWE Network, and the overall growth of the company.

The final question asked was where she saw WWE ten years from now, and she had quite the bold goal in mind for the company.

"10-20-30 years from now, there's no reason we can't be as big [as] or bigger than Disney," McMahon said. "Now that's a tall order, especially given recent transactions. However, there's no reason why we can't get there. You have to dream big, have big, bold goals, and go after them."

Currently, WWE's market cap is $5.8 billion compared to Disney's $172.7 billion, according to The Big Lead. It's fair to say WWE has quite a long way to go before getting close to Disney.

While Raw will remain on the USA Network, in June WWE officially announced the move to FOX to air SmackDown, beginning next October. The 5-year deal is reportedly worth over $1 billion.

Last Friday, WWE held Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and is currently on an overseas tour in Europe.

