Ken Shamrock Says He's Returning To Wrestling, Randy Orton Trolls Him On Social Media

Ken Shamrock tweeted out yesterday he's putting the wrestling world on notice that he's making a comeback.

Shamrock will be returning to the ring against Gabriel Wolfe at a Battle Championship Wrestling event in Australia on November 30.

I am.putting the wrestling world on notice I am coming back YOU (CANNOT STOP ME UNTIL I HAVE THE HVW BEALT ) pic.twitter.com/McSvHaEu3F — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) November 16, 2018

I make my return to the ring with @BCWBattleChamp on November 30th. I know my fans won't want to miss this but Gabriel Wolfe should. pic.twitter.com/FZQ7Cpa9db — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) November 16, 2018

After Shamrock tweeted out his announcement, Randy Orton couldn't help but notice Shamrock's grammar and responded with a comment that would crack up fellow WWE Superstars, Big E and Ricochet.

I'm not. the best w punctuation on Twitter but god (damn Ken) when I get the BEALT BACK YOU CAN BE FORST IN LINE https://t.co/BeGQ7cPG7w — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 17, 2018

???????? — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) November 17, 2018

Back in 1997, Shamrock debuted for WWE where he had some notable feuds against the Hart Foundation, The Rock, and Steve Blackman. During his time with WWE, he would win the 1998 King of the Ring, Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team Championship (with Big Boss Man). He left in 1999 to resume his mixed martial arts career.

In August, Shamrock spoke with the Adam's Apple YouTube channel about the possibility of returning to WWE, saying he's "been throwing feelers out there."

"WWE is something I'm looking at," Shamrock said. "Definitely have been throwing little feelers out there to get an opportunity. Because I have achieved everything that I have set out to do in every organization except the WWE. I didn't get the world title. I got everything else but that. There's some unfinished business there, so I've always kind of been throwing feelers out there, saying, listen, I'd like to go back and get a run at the title. But, no response up to this point. But we'll see what happens."