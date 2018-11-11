Kenny Omega Takes On Lucha Underground Star, NJPW Lion's Break Project 1 Results, Tama Tonga

- Above, New Japan released a new video of "The Countdown" series looking at Tama Tonga's finest Gun Stuns. The list includes Tonga delivering a Gun Stun to Okada at last month's King of Pro-Wrestling. Another was pulling off an amazing interruption of a Young Bucks' double team move at Fighting Spirit Unleashed, earlier this year.

- Yesterday was day one of NJPW Lion's Break Project 1 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. NJPW President Harold Meij was seen interacting with the fans before the show started. Day two will take place today with Kenny Omega headlining against David Finlay. Below are yesterday's full results:

* Karl Fredricks vs. Alex Coughlin ended in a 10 minute draw

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Rocky Romero

* David Finley (subbing for Jeff Cobb) defeated Justin Thunder Liger

* Hirooki Goto defeated ACH

- Last night in Poughkeepsie, New York was Northeast Wrestling's Redemption show, which featured Kenny Omega defeating Fenix in a fantastic main event. Below is a picture of the two in the ring and the full results.

* Hale Collins defeated Jake Manning, Keith Youngblood, Christian Casanova, Wrecking Ball Legursky and JT Dunn in a ladder match

* Katie Forbes defeated Karen Q

* Jerry Lawler defeated Brian Anthony in a No DQ Match

* Brad Hollister defeated PCO

* Pentagon Jr. defeated Darby Allin

* RVD defeated Jack Swagger

* Kenny Omega defeated Fenix