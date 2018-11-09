Kenny Omega Wants To Face A WWE Champion, Becky Lynch - Seth Rollins "The Man" Debate, Alexa Bliss

- In the video above, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins had a little fight on social media over who was "The Man." It all started when the WWE Universe tweeted at Seth Rollins, "Man of WWE Madrid" and Rollins tweeted back "Read that, Becky Lynch." Well, Becky Lynch didn't let him get by with that, she replied back while Rollins is a man, she was undeniably "The Man." It all ended when Rollins told her she had to beat him first to be "The Man." Lynch then told him she had no problem beating him up and she even made fun of his flame trunks that he wore at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

- WWE tweeted a video of Alexis Bliss talking about how important her job as the RAW team captain for Survivor Series is and how she wants to make sure that the other ladies have that killer instinct to humiliate the "B-show" aka SmackDown Live. As of right now, RAW's team is still unknown, but on SmackDown, Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, and Asuka have been announced. Charlotte was named by Paige, but she never came out to join the team, so she's a mystery at this point. About being team captain, Bliss said:

"As the captain of the Survivor Series team it is my job to put together the best team possible," Bliss said. "A lot of ladies made their case on Monday Night Raw, but I need to make sure they have that killer instinct, so we can humiliate the 'B-show,' SmackDown Live."





- IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy recently tweeted about how both of them would love to square off in the ring. You can read the Twitter exchange below:





