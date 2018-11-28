Kevin Owens Issues WrestleMania Challenge To Legendary Pop Star

When it comes to Kevin Owens, he is always ready for a fight. Whether that is against John Cena or Shane McMahon, KO will fight whoever he can get his hands on. That is why it is not that surprising he challenged a music legend to a match at WrestleMania.

Owens called out Elton John for a match at WrestleMania after the latter's concert was cancelled after a 30-minute wait. One of his stops of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was cut after it was revealed that Elton was dealing with an ear infection. Naturally, Owens wasn't too pleased.

Hey, @eltonofficial, nobody ruins my wife and I's date night except me!



You, me...WresteMania.



I've fought men in their 70's before, I can do it again!#KOvsElton #KOMania4 pic.twitter.com/0613p3C6PM — . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018

The last time I wore red heart-shaped glasses for another man before tonight was on January 12, 1996 at the Montreal Forum. I was 11 years old. It was for Shawn Michaels!



I'm never wearing red heart-shaped glasses for another man again! @eltonofficial — . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018

Knowing WWE's use of celebrities in their programming, Owens may just get his wish down the line.

Owens is currently out of action after undergoing double knee surgery in October. The timetable for his return is four-eight months.