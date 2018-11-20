Kurt Angle Celebrates 20 Years In Wrestling, Toni Storm Theme, WWE Shop Black Friday Countdown Sale

- Above is Toni Storm's official WWE entrance theme, "Take Cover." Storm defeated Io Shirai to win this year's Mae Young Classic at last month's WWE Evolution.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 25% off Championship Titles and 40% off select tees, along with $5 flat rate standard US shipping. No discount code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. Also, with Black Friday looming WWE is also doing Black Friday Countdown sales each day leading up to Friday. Today's big sale is on WWE winter clothing.

- Yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated 20 years in pro wrestling. Angle recounted his early training days with Dory Funk Jr. and Tom Pritchard.

"Exactly 20 years ago, I started my pro wrestling career training with Dory Funk Jr, Tom Pritchard and some future HOFers ... Christian, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy. It's been rewarding, exciting and fun ... AND challenging, miserable and devastating. But I wouldn't change it. I'm stronger now due to the many lessons my life has thrown in front of me."