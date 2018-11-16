Kurt Angle Talks Best Advice Vince McMahon Gave Him, What Hair Vs. Hair Match He Wants To See

Kurt Angle did a fan Q&A on his Facebook page where he discussed the best advice Vince McMahon gave him, wrestling with Owen Hart, the moment he realized he wanted to be a pro wrestler, and more.

If he ever wrestled Owen Hart in a dark match before signing with WWE:

"Yes, I did. Owen carried me through the entire match. I learned to appreciate how good he truly was."

Best advice Vince McMahon gave him:

"Have fun. Don't take it too seriously. Enjoy performing because there will be a day that you won't be able to anymore."

The moment that he realized he wanted to be a pro wrestler:

"When I watched Raw is War in 1998 and I saw Stone Cold, The Rock, and Triple H tearing it up. I realized at that moment that I wanted in."

The particular night that the crowd's reaction/atmosphere stayed with him:

"Royal Rumble. Angle vs. Benoit for WWE Championship. Standing ovation. I'll never forget it."

Who he would like to see in a modern hair vs. hair match:

"Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins. Lots of hair on the line."