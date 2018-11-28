Mark Henry On How WWE Should Book Nia Jax On RAW Following Becky Lynch Injury

Nia Jax has received a lot of heat from fans after she struck Becky Lynch with a punch on the November 12th episode of Monday Night Raw. The strike to Lynch's face caused her to receive a concussion and a broken nose. The injuries forced Lynch to withdraw from her match against Ronda Rousey at the 2018 WWE Survivor Series.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke on Busted Open Radio about Jax's newfound infamy. Henry said that he hopes the company will capitalize on the viciousness of her new 'Facebreaker' character.

"I wanna see Nia not smile," Henry said. "Like, 'Becky hit me and she got what the hell she deserved. And if anybody else wants a 2 piece, with no sides, and no biscuits - bring it! I'm standing here, I got a microphone in my hand. It's very easy for me to put this down and put my hands on your ass!' Like, give me that. If you give me that, I'm up in arms.'"

Henry believes that the colorful segments with Elias and Nia's pairing with Tamina are ultimately counterproductive if they're trying to sell Jax as a dominant force. He even went on to suggest that they should incorporate a male superstar to further convince people that she's the 'Facebreaker'.

"I could see Nia punching a guy if they had one of those mixed challenge matches. And one of the guys is trying to break up Nia and the other girl, and she swings at the girl, the girl ducks and she hits the guy. Bang! Now the guy goes down like he's been shot from the top of the arena. Now, everybody gets it. Oh s--t! She can knock out a dude. So what is she gonna do to Ronda Rousey?"

Henry has spent a lifetime in the professional wrestling business and he has noticed that the mindset lately has drifted more toward entertainment and less toward the actual wrestling. Henry says the emotional segments have outstayed their welcome and he would prefer the focus to be on the in-ring action once again.

"We're doing stuff - we're not thinking in the sense of wrestling now," Henry continued. Sometimes we try to think about entertaining too much, and I'm tired of seeing the girl smile. I'm tired of seeing everybody cry when they get an ass whooping. Like, there's no crying in wrestling."

Henry noted that Jax should be knocking out "everyone" on the women's roster on RAW.

Jax is scheduled to face Rousey at WWE TLC on December 16th for the Raw Women's Championship.

You can listen to Henry's comments about Jax below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.