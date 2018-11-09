Mark Henry Says Hulk Hogan Needs To Do More To Redeem Himself Following Racist Comments Scandal

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke with Heavy.com and said fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan needs to do "a bit more" to redeem himself following the racist comments he made a few years back, which led to WWE parting ways with him until recently.

"I wasn't going to roll out the red carpet and start going to have dinner with him if he wasn't willing to do all the s**t that I said he needed to do," Henry said of offering suggestions to Hogan on ways to make everything good again. "To start, he needs to go to some of these black universities, to these law students and let them grill him and own it and apologize. Not because you got caught, but apologize because you honestly feel remorse. He said that he found God and he touched my heart when he said that, because I know what God will do, so if God touched him, God will also say speak up, and when you reveal your past, you can go on in the future and I still don't think he's still completely revealed it."

Henry also told Heavy that he has spoken to other wrestlers of color about the Hogan situation.

"There's been a mixed bag on how to resolve it," Henry said. "I've had people being like, 'to hell with him' and I've had people going, 'you know what, if he do this and he do that, OK.' It's up to him, It's not up to me."