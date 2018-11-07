Titus O'Neil Comments On Hulk Hogan's Return At WWE Crown Jewel

After not appearing on WWE programming for three-and-a-half years, Hulk Hogan made his return at Crown Jewel last Friday. Hogan had recently been reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame following racist remarks that became public in 2015, and many WWE fans were happy to see him return.

However, not everyone has welcomed back The Hulkster with open arms including some in the WWE locker room. Back in July when Hogan was reinstated, he gave a backstage speech to the entire WWE locker room at Extreme Rules. Hogan attempted to apologize but Titus O'Neil would later say the apology was insincere because Hogan didn't own up to his actions.

Fast forward a couple of months and O'Neil was asked by Sky Sports about Hogan's on-screen return at Crown Jewel. O'Neil stood behind WWE's decision to bring back Hogan and said he has no ill-will towards the Hall of Famer.

"It's not my decision who goes where, I support whatever decision the company goes with," O'Neil said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports. "But at the same time we are all independent thinkers; I have no ill will towards Hulk Hogan whatsoever.

"He's a part of the WWE family and as a part of the WWE family we embrace him and we'll make whatever we have to work, work."

O'Neil knows that pro wrestling is a business and arguably no one in the history of the sport has been able to elevate the business quite like Hogan.

"At the end of the day we're all entertainers, we're not politicians, we're not advocates for one thing or another unless we choose to be and there's not been one entertainer in the history of WWE who has been at a higher level of WWE than Hulk Hogan," stated O'Neil.

"Him going over to Saudi Arabia was a decision that was made solely on the basis of being entertaining and I know the princes and the fans over there ate it up."

Members of the Saudi Royal Family had originally wanted Hogan to be a part of The Greatest Royal Rumble in April but WWE had not yet reinstated him. However, that did trigger discussions into bringing Hogan back and the Royal Family and the Saudi Arabia fans got what they wanted this time at Crown Jewel.

"They wanted him over there before too and it was good for the fans there to see him and for him to get that rush of the crowd," O'Neil said.

It's unknown when Hogan's next WWE appearance will be but he's already up to his old tricks on Twitter and has teased a WrestleMania 35 match against Rusev.

