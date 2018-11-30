Mark Henry Teases Special "Feat Of Strength" At Con, Wish Kid Visits WWE HQ (Video), Fans On WWE TLC

- Above is new video of Wish Kid Tyler Cummings visiting WWE headquarters back in August. Tyler's big wish from Make-A-Wish also included a trip to the Survivor Series pay-per-view earlier this month.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the better chance of winning the first-ever women's TLC match at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view. As of this writing, 49% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch to retain while 34% voted for Asuka and 17% voted for Charlotte Flair.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is teasing a special "feat of strength" at the Louisville Super Con in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend. Henry will be meeting fans on Saturday and Sunday. He's also scheduled for a "WWE Attitude Era Remembered" panel on Saturday with Scott Steiner, Al Snow, Kane, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Henry tweeted the following on the appearance: