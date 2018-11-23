Marty Scurll's ROH Final Battle Opponent Is Revealed, Updated Card

Ring of Honor announced Marty Scurll will face Christopher Daniels at Final Battle on December 14 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Earlier this month, Scurll won the Survival of the Fittest tournament, which gave him a future title shot at the ROH World Champion (currently Jay Lethal). Scurll will have to defend the rights to that title shot in his match against Daniels at the PPV.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody (ROH World Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein or Jenny Rose (ROH Women of Honor World Championship Four Corner Survival Match)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Adam Page (ROH World TV Championship)

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray ("I Quit" Match)

* Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels (Rights to future ROH World Title match)

* Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

