Matches Set For WrestleMania 35 On-Sale Party, Alexa Bliss And Cathy Kelley Bake (Video), RAW Promo

- WWE has announced a WrestleMania 35 On-Sale Party for Thursday, November 15 at MetLife Stadium. WWE NXT Superstars will be in action as the following matches were announced - NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro, Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno plus Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder vs. The Singh Brothers. Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Sami Zayn, Alicia Fox, Big Show, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart and SmackDown General Manager Paige will also appear. Below are full details:

One night before WrestleMania tickets are available to the general public, WWE Universe members in the New York/New Jersey area can score tickets to The Show of Shows at the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party!

Join WWE Superstars on the field at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 6-9 p.m. ET. The WrestleMania On-Sale Party will feature Superstar autograph signings, live in-ring matches, field goal kick practices, New York Giants and New York Jets fun zones and much more. The on-sale party is free, family-friendly and open to the public, with doors opening at 5 p.m. ET.

WrestleMania 35 tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Parking is free in Lots G and F. Soft-sided bags and purses up to 12x12x12 inches are permitted for this event.

All guests are encouraged to visit www.WrestleManiaNYNJ.com for more information and to register to attend the WrestleMania On-Sale Party. Registration will allow guests to receive updates on the event, and all registrants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime WWE experience as a guest timekeeper for one of the live matches taking place that evening at the On-Sale Party.

WWE Superstars Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Sami Zayn, Paige, Alicia Fox and WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will all be signing autographs. Plus, a special appearance by Big Show, as The Road to WrestleMania gets underway in the New York/New Jersey area.

The evening's live matches will feature Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno in a battle of NXT Superstars, as well as a main event match featuring Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder vs. The Singh Bros, and Kacy Catanzaro against Rhea Ripley.

Don't miss your opportunity to get WrestleMania tickets early, meet WWE Superstars, and witness an awesome night of live in-ring action at the WrestleMania On-Sale Party on Thursday, Nov. 15!