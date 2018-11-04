Matt Hardy Describes How Hands On He Was With WWE 24 Hardy Boyz Special

The Hardy Boyz were featured in a revealing and critically-acclaimed WWE 24 documentary over the summer. Matt Hardy was recently a guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia and discussed the documentary, saying he was very hands on with creating the final product. He said some of the backstage officials were not fully comfortable with his involvement, but that was not going to deter him.

"To be very honest, I try to be very hands on whenever I am going to be in the process of creating content that I am going to be involved in, and I try to be very hands on with it, and the Network people I know they weren't 100 percent," Hardy said. "And I was worried more about the powers that be like a Vince McMahon or Kevin Dunn would be uncomfortable with me being involved with it because I wanted it to be as accurate as possible."

The documentary did not gloss over anything, revealing raw depictions of Matt and Jeff's struggles with drug addiction. Some of the lowest moments of their lives were highlighted, and Hardy said he wouldn't have had it any other way.

"I told Jeff Hardy a while back that whenever we got in a better place, I told him, man, if we ever get to tell our story it would have to be on WWE television because that is the platform it deserves to be told on so if we ever get a chance to tell our story we weren't going to hold anything back and that was what we wanted to do and that was what we were allowed to do," he said. "And after speaking with Kevin Dunn and some of the Network guys I know that he was a little hesitant about putting this raw content out there that was so dark and so uncomfortable and eventually he did, and the feedback to that special was off the charts."

The documentary ended on a happy note as The Hardy Boyz were able to overcome their struggles and have successful careers. Hardy offered advice to anyone who might be going through something.

"The biggest thing that I can say to all people is that if you can hang in there and keep your chin up and keep it going in a positive direction it will always get better," he said. "You have to want it, you have to want to get better and want to be in a better place. You can always come back. Everyday is a new day and it's a new day to make you change as a person."

