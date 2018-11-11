Wrestling Inc.

Matt Hardy Drives Pace Car (Video), Pete Dunne - Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mic'd Up

By Austin Hall | November 11, 2018

- As seen above, Pete Dunne is this week's Canvas 2 Canvas painting by artist Rob Schamberger. Finn Balor will be featured in next week's video.

- Earlier today, Matt Hardy was the honorary pace car driver for the NASCAR Can-Am 500 event in Avondale, Arizona. Hardy said it was amazing and made him feel like going out and racing. You can check out Matt's day below.



- WWE tweeted out another Mic'd Up segment from the latest Mixed Match Challenge featuring Finn Balor, Bayley, R-Truth, Jimmy Uso, Mickie James, Naomi, and Carmella. Next week's matches will involve four undefeated teams: AJ Styles / Charlotte vs. The Miz / Asuka, along with Braun Strowman / Ember Moon vs. Bobby Lashley / Mickie James.


