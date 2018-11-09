Wrestling Inc.

Reby Hardy Vs. Ashley Massaro Twitter War Of Words After Massaro Tweets On Matt Hardy Relationship

By Marc Middleton | November 09, 2018

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro began a war of Twitter words with Reby Hardy this week after she posted a tweet reminiscing on her previous relationship with Matt Hardy.

Massaso ended her original tweet with well wishes for the Hardy Family but Reby accused her of bringing pills to Matt's home while Reby was out of town in 2011, at the height of Matt's own addiction problems.

You can see their tweets below:











