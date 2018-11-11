Matt Hardy Visits Mexico, WWE SuperCard New Season Announcement, WWE - NXT Champions Gallery

- Above is a video of Matt Hardy talking about Mexico and why he loves and appreciates the country's people and culture. He was recently in Mexico to promote WWE's Dec. 1 Live Event in Mexico City.

- Season Five of WWE SuperCard is about to begin and 2K and Cat Daddy Games recently shared the new updates. The new Superstar card tiers include Gothic, Neon, and Shattered. The cards will introduce new versions of popular male and female Superstars too. Other new things about the game include when Season 5 is released all players will receive an Ultimate card deck, there will be a new main menu, and the hardened card tier will become the new starting point for players.

- WWE shared on their Twitter a gallery that features every superstar that won both a Championship in NXT and WWE. So who is in the gallery? The list includes 18 superstars and they are the following: American Alpha, Bayley, Big E, Bo Dallas, Bobby Roode, The Bludgeon Brothers, Buddy Murphy, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Kalisto, Neville, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Paige, AOP, Seth Rollins, and Sasha Banks. If you would like you can check out the Tweet about the gallery below: