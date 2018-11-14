Matt Riddle Match Set For WWE NXT Tapings, Who Earned The War Games Advantage?, Aleister Black

- Tonight's WWE NXT main event saw NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly defeat Hanson to earn the advantage for The Undisputed Era at Saturday's "Takeover: War Games II" event. As noted, the double cage War Games main event will see Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, O'Reilly and Roderick Strong take on Rowe, Hanson, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Champion Ricochet. Above is video from the match.

- Below is a video looking at what led to Saturday's "Takeover: War Games II" match between Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano:

- Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno is set to air on next Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network. The match will be taped at Thursday's NXT TV tapings in San Jose, California or before Saturday's Takeover event in Los Angeles. Below is video from tonight's NXT TV segment with Cathy Kelley, Ohno and Riddle: