Mick Foley Talks Becky Lynch Using "The Man" Moniker

SmackDown Live women's champion Becky Lynch is in the midst of an incredible run as arguably the top act in all of wrestling. Lynch has earned universal acclaim for her recent work, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is the latest to dole out praise for "The Lasskicker."

After turning heel over the summer, Lynch has propelled herself into the conversation of top superstar regardless of gender. She recently had to pull out of a much-anticipated match against RAW women's champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series due to suffering a concussion and facial fracture, which has only added to her legend. Despite being a villain, she has remained endearing to fans and the WWE Universe cheers for everything she does.

Lynch recently started calling herself "The Man," which has added to her fantastic character work because of the defiance of the statement. Foley went as far as comparing Lynch to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for coming up with such a unique catchphrase.

"To me, it's like an Austin 3:16 moment, but Becky Lynch is #TheMan," Foley said on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast. "She came up with the catchphrase. She didn't use the hashtag, but I told her that she has to use it everywhere she goes, you are now 'The Man.'"

Lynch choosing to challenge gender conformity has only boosted her run as she captivates audiences with every promo. Foley said he appreciates how bold she is and he is a big fan of how she has been able to get herself over.

"It throws gender on its head, and women will be more than happy to say that Becky Lynch is The Man. I think men will gladly say that she is The Man," Foley said. "It is a bigger statement. It somehow makes perfect sense. I am on board. I believe wholeheartedly that she is The Man."

