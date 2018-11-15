Backstage News On The Possible WrestleMania 35 Main Event

As noted, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is currently the plan for WrestleMania 35, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the match is currently planned to headline the show. If the plan doesn't change, it will be the first time a women's match has ever headlined WrestleMania.

Rousey and Lynch were set to square off at The Survivor Series this Sunday, however Lynch was forced to pull out from the match after suffering a broken nose and a concussion due to a stiff punch from Nia Jax during the show-ending brawl on RAW this past Monday night. According to The Observer, after learning of Lynch's injuries, Vince McMahon and Ronda Rousey both made the call on Tuesday to have the match at WrestleMania. On Wednesday, Rousey took a shot at Lynch's injury on Instagram, writing, "Unfortunately now everyone knows if someone hauls off and punches you for real, your face implodes. I suggest you keep practicing your tough guys faces in the mirror, should be very effective physical therapy."

Lynch replied by referencing Rousey taking a year-plus sabbatical after getting knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015, tweeting, "When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I'm going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both."

Charlotte Flair will now face Rousey at the Survivor Series. Flair vs. Rousey had been rumored for WrestleMania 35, and it was noted in The Observer that while the match was not set in stone, Rousey and Flair were not supposed to get near each other during the brawl on RAW.

During an interview on The PWI Podcast earlier this month, Rousey said that it was time for women to headline WrestleMania.

"I would love to be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania," Rousey told the PWI Podcast, adding that her dream opponent is Sasha Banks. "I think it's time. But it's not up to me. Even if it's just somebody [else], I just think it's time for any women to be headlining WrestleMania. I don't own a multimillion dollar company and I don't make these decisions. And so, maybe my opinion about when it's time is different somehow! There may be a lot of things I'm not seeing or factors I'm not taking in, but yeah, I think I would love to be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania. But that's something that is completely out of my control and so I'm not going to invest any of my happiness in whether that happens or not. If it does happen, I'll be like, 'hell yes, this is amazing! Let's go women! Woohoo!' But I'm not going to be, like, crying at home for weeks because I didn't get to headline WrestleMania." Rousey added, "if any women get to headline WrestleMania, I will be just as happy for them as I would be for myself because I just think it needs to happen."

