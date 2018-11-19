Moose Says That The Current Impact Wrestling PopTV Time Slot "Sucks"

Since moving Impact's program on Pop TV from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET, not many people are happy. Fans aren't tuning in, causing in a decrease in ratings. Even people within the company are airing their grievances.

Mr. Impact Wrestling himself had something to say about the new move. Speaking on the Wrestling Inc " target="_new">podcast the WINCLY, Moose was very adamant about how upset he was about the new schedule.

"Obviously the time slot that we have right now sucks," Moose said. "I'm sure management is doing something about it, or trying to do something about it. My job is to not find us time slots, my job is to perform and beat up people in the ring, and that is what I do."

With Impact's contract with Pop scheduled to expire after New Year's, it is unknown if Impact will renew or look to find a new TV home.

