Naito Says "It's As Good As Done" To Face Chris Jericho, NJPW Champion Calls Out Kota Ibushi

By Joshua Gagnon | November 04, 2018

NJPW Power Struggle took place yesterday and plenty of new challengers have emerged from the event. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho retained his title against EVIL, but Tetsuya Naito (who also won his match against Zack Sabre Jr.) said he's going to be Jericho's next challenger, no matter what the champion says. In the video above, Naito noted "it's as good as done" in regards to their match going down. Jericho defeated Naito back in April for the title and said he's "not facing Naito again, ever."

Below, new NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto said he wants Kota Ibushi to be his next opponent to get some new energy infused in the title. Goto also noted he'd like to face Will Ospreay once he gets healed up. Ospreay was originally supposed to face Taichi for the title, but wasn't cleared for action.

Below, it was initially speculated Ishimori was injured as the Bullet Club member came to Power Struggle on crutches. During a match involving IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA, Ishimori hammered him in the back with a crutch, costing KUSHIDA the match. Ishimori taunted KUSHIDA in the interview below and asked for a match.

Here are some other post-Power Struggle interviews featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and this year's Super Jr. Tag League winners, Roppongi 3k, who called out the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado for a match in January.


