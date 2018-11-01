Naomi Talks Roman Reigns Vacating The WWE Universal Title To Battle Leukemia

Since Roman Reigns announced that he is battling Leukemia again, the wrestling community has shown an outpouring of support for the former WWE Universal Champion. Many wrestlers and WWE Superstars have also publicly shown their support for Reigns. For Naomi, the news hits close to home with her husband, Jimmy Uso, being Reigns' cousin. During a recent episode of The Apter Chat with Bill Apter and Josh Shernoff, Naomi spoke about the Reigns battle with Leukemia.

"It's always different when it hits home," said Naomi. "As a family, it's something we've known about, but was something we hope he never had to face again. But he's a fighter and we know he'll be OK, we know he'll fight through this again. I just hope he knows how much we all love him and the fans and everything everyone has been saying has been so moving. I just hope he knows he has our support and we're with him. He's not alone in this."

See Also Roman Reigns Backstage At Last Monday's WWE Raw

Reigns is taking an indefinite absence to battle Leukemia, which had been in remission since 2008. With Reigns vacating the WWE Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman are set to square off for the vacated title at Crown Jewel on Friday.

You can check out the rest of Naomi's interview with Apter and Shernoff on The Apter Chat in the player below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Apter Chat with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.